MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Financial Contrast

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and MedX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $367.01 million 0.41 -$50.04 million ($0.45) -3.71 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and MedX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.40%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than MedX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -6.19% -11.03% -3.56% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

comScore beats MedX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About MedX (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

