Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 41,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($2.00) to GBX 156 ($1.92) in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

