Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $24.67 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.