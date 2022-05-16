Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post sales of $128.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $126.50 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $125.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $527.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.15 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $574.04 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $579.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

