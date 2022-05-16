Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 34.8% in April

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE:MSB opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.97%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.08%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
