Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRAF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $52.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. Metro has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

