MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. 2,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $226,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $1,403,315. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

