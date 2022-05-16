MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. 2,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,463.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $1,403,315. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.