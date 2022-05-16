Michael Ramage Waters Acquires 1,190 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Ramage Waters purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,955.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,955.35.
Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.08 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.91%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
