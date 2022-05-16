Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP opened at $67.03 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

