Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. 437,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,417,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

