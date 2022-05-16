Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,560,752 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,950,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,592 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

