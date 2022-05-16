Minim, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Minim’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

