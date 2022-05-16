MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

