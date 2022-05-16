Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,169,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 9,624,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,667.3 days.

MMTOF remained flat at $$2.77 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

