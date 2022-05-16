MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,215,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

