Mizuho Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $80.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $54.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.43% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,713 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

