Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MDV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97. Modiv has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 9,521 shares of company stock worth $169,662 over the last 90 days.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

