Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

