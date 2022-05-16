Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,501. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

