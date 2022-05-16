Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,095. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

