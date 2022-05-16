Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Update

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Morphic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

