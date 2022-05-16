Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £311.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £311.40 ($383.92).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £292.60 ($360.74).

On Monday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 28 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($13.75) per share, with a total value of £312.20 ($384.91).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,022 ($12.60). The stock had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £582.68 million and a P/E ratio of 28.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,254.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 956 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

