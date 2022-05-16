Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MOTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.26 on Monday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 138.62% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.