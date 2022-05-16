Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 472.08% from the stock’s current price.
MOTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
