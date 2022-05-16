Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.