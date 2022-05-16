Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €286.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €286.00 ($301.05) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

MUV2 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($250.53) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock remained flat at $€227.10 ($239.05) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 368,467 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €234.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €250.38.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.