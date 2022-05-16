Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. 2,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,235. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $881.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

