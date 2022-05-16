Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

MYGN traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 90,449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 764.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

