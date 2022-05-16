MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $825.49 million, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

