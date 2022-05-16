NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Short Interest Update

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 31,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,562. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $712.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.98.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

