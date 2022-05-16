National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

Savaria stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.89 million and a P/E ratio of 69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

