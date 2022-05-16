National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.