National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter.
