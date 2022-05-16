National Bank Financial Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

