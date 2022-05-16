National Bank Financial Comments on Definity Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.83.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

