National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of OR opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

