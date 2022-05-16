National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.25.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$134.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.20. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.16 and a 1 year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

