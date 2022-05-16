National Bankshares Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.81.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.04. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.26 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

