National Bankshares Cuts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of INO.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

