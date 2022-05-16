National Bankshares Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$18.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.57% from the stock’s current price.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$11.31. 240,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,346.60. Insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 in the last 90 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

