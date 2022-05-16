National Bankshares Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HR.UN stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,973. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.