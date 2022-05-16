National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $67.56. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,382. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $8,664,624 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

