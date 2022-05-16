National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.