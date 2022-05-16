Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.99. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,970. The firm has a market cap of $430.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $920,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

