NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.75 ($3.81).

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.05. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.