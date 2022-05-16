Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. 15,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,666. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

