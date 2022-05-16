NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 704.5 days.

Shares of NIPNF stock remained flat at $$38.46 during trading hours on Monday. NEC has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

