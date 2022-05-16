Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.98.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. Cloudflare has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,056 shares of company stock valued at $66,892,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.8% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,782,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.