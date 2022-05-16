Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report $23.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.29 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $28.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $185.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $225.60 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

NKTR opened at $3.99 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $215,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

