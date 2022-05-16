Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

